Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) Receives $28.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after buying an additional 81,472 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 48,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

