Heico Corp (HEI) Director Sells $686,880.00 in Stock

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $686,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alan Schriesheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of Heico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,198,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Alan Schriesheim bought 1,445 shares of Heico stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.59 per share, with a total value of $115,007.55.

NYSE:HEI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.26. 3,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,596. Heico Corp has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $101.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. Heico had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HEI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heico by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,674,000 after acquiring an additional 287,080 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Heico by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 245,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after buying an additional 143,602 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Heico by 734.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 76,488 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Heico by 149.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 115,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 69,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

