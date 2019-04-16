HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 37.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and approximately $0.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00020753 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00021059 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003602 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004664 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00013380 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,998,499 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

