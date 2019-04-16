Headinvest LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 620.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,259.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP stock opened at $167.63 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $126.37 and a 12-month high of $172.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.16.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

