Head-To-Head Survey: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) and China Telecom (CHA)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Telecom has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

27.9% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of China Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

China Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A does not pay a dividend. China Telecom pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Telecom has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and China Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A N/A N/A N/A China Telecom N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and China Telecom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A $5.77 billion 2.23 $650.13 million $2.01 19.76 China Telecom $54.85 billion 0.80 $3.20 billion $3.81 14.28

China Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A. China Telecom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and China Telecom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 0 1 6 0 2.86 China Telecom 3 2 1 0 1.67

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has a consensus target price of $60.14, indicating a potential upside of 51.42%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is more favorable than China Telecom.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A beats China Telecom on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and satellite radio services to satellite radios. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 32.7 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services. The company also provides Best Tone information services; and information technology-based integrated solutions, such as system integration, outsourcing, special advisory, information application, knowledge, and software development services. In addition, it offers managed data services that include digital data network, frame relay, and asynchronous transfer mode services for government agencies, large corporations, and institutions; and leased line services, as well as sells, repairs, and maintains customer-end equipment. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, including lease of network equipment, international Internet access and transit, Internet data center, and mobile virtual network services in various countries, including the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and North America; and music production and related information, instant messenger, and e-commerce services, as well as sells telecommunications terminals and calling cards. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 122 million access lines in service; 134 million wireline broadband subscribers; and 250 million mobile subscribers. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Telecom Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Telecommunications Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.