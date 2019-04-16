Head to Head Review: Alector (ALEC) versus Its Peers

Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Alector to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Alector alerts:

47.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alector and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 0 0 6 0 3.00 Alector Competitors 834 2774 6059 261 2.58

Alector currently has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.01%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 34.04%. Given Alector’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alector has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alector and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $27.51 million N/A -5.34 Alector Competitors $897.63 million $190.37 million -1.33

Alector’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector N/A N/A N/A Alector Competitors -5,144.22% -64.24% -27.96%

Summary

Alector rivals beat Alector on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also has 10 programs under preclinical research stage. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.