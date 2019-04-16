Head to Head Contrast: Red Lion Hotels (RLH) and Its Competitors

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE: RLH) is one of 34 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Red Lion Hotels to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Lion Hotels and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Red Lion Hotels $135.85 million $1.96 million -17.49 Red Lion Hotels Competitors $3.49 billion $328.33 million 23.47

Red Lion Hotels’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Red Lion Hotels. Red Lion Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Red Lion Hotels and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Lion Hotels 1.44% -9.57% -6.65% Red Lion Hotels Competitors 9.43% 13.72% 4.64%

Risk & Volatility

Red Lion Hotels has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Lion Hotels’ peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.6% of Red Lion Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Red Lion Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Red Lion Hotels and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Lion Hotels 0 0 1 0 3.00 Red Lion Hotels Competitors 459 1852 2544 97 2.46

Red Lion Hotels presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.18%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 8.51%. Given Red Lion Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Red Lion Hotels is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Red Lion Hotels peers beat Red Lion Hotels on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands. It also develops technology and system offerings for the hospitality industry. As of December 31, 2018, it had a network of 1,318 franchised hotels, including a total of 83,800 rooms. The company was formerly known as WestCoast Hospitality Corporation and changed its name to Red Lion Hotels Corporation in September 2005. Red Lion Hotels Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

