Head to Head Contrast: IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) vs. Arca Biopharma (ABIO)

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) and Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arca Biopharma has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Arca Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $2.21 billion 8.76 $377.03 million $4.26 52.87 Arca Biopharma N/A N/A -$7.93 million N/A N/A

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Arca Biopharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IDEXX Laboratories and Arca Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 0 0 5 0 3.00 Arca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $248.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.47%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than Arca Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and Arca Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 17.03% -1,501.97% 24.84% Arca Biopharma N/A -94.63% -83.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Arca Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Arca Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Arca Biopharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. The company also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market. It markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

About Arca Biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF). The company also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic HF. It has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

