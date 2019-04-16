HCP, Inc. (HCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,430,754 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 22,967,330 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,607,745 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in HCP by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in HCP by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in HCP in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCP in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HCP has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.46.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $441.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.81 million. HCP had a net margin of 57.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCP will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

