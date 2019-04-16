HCA Healthcare (HCA) Shares Down 10%

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) were down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $113.61 and last traded at $114.38. Approximately 5,117,057 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 1,682,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.25%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.89, for a total transaction of $72,639.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,311.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Victor L. Campbell sold 28,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $3,902,833.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,493 shares in the company, valued at $32,170,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,476 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,008. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16,494.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,119,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $359,391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,940 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,614,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,858,000 after acquiring an additional 850,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 557,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,368,000 after acquiring an additional 465,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

