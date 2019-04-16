Hawaiian (HA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $697.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HA stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

HA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

