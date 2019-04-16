Hawaiian (HA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.
Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $697.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HA stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Hawaiian
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.
