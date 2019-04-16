Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 25th

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

Harvest Capital Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Harvest Capital Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAP opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.71. Harvest Capital Credit has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 14.87 and a quick ratio of 14.87.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 31.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 13,660 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $134,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $196,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

