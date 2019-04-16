Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lowered its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,968 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,393 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,279,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,961,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after buying an additional 231,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 94,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. 6,375,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,985,499. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OAS shares. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $241,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 536,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/hartwell-j-m-limited-partnership-lowers-position-in-oasis-petroleum-inc-oas.html.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.