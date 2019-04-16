Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Grows Position in Novartis AG (NVS)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in Novartis were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,414. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The company has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 43,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $84,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 870,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,051. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

