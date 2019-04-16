Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys 1,026 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $97.68 and a one year high of $132.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,218.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.20.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

