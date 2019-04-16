Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Given New $25.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $25.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HAIN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hain Celestial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.68.

Shares of HAIN opened at $22.70 on Monday. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $584.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 1,003,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,375,617.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at $416,436.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D purchased 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $38,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at $459,590.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,978,829 shares of company stock worth $101,772,309. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,885,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,588,000 after acquiring an additional 483,000 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

