GYM Group (GYM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.09) target price on shares of GYM Group in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut GYM Group to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GYM Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 319.67 ($4.18).

Shares of GYM opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Friday. GYM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 344.50 ($4.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.01 million and a P/E ratio of 42.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from GYM Group’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. GYM Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In related news, insider Richard Darwin sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90), for a total value of £24,597.60 ($32,141.12).

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

