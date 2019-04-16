GWG (GWGH) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GWG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ:GWGH opened at $11.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.13. GWG has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GWG stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 1.66% of GWG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

