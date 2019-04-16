Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Group 1 Automotive regularly opens new dealerships beside acquiring existing ones. In the fourth quarter, it witnessed rise in used-vehicle volume and margin, which can be attributable to its Val-U-Line initiative in the United States. The company pursues capital-deployment strategies to reward shareholders. However, declining new-vehicle sales in the U.K. partly due to new emission tests are concerns for the company. Also, volatility in foreign currency negatively impacted Group 1 Automotive’s business. In the past year, shares of the company have underperformed the sector it belongs to.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of GPI traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,688. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $81.16. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 362.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

