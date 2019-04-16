Grimcoin Price Up 100% Over Last Week (GRIM)

Grimcoin (CURRENCY:GRIM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Grimcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Grimcoin has a total market cap of $18,971.00 and $67.00 worth of Grimcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grimcoin has traded up 100% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000338 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

About Grimcoin

Grimcoin (GRIM) is a coin. Grimcoin’s total supply is 99,387,288 coins and its circulating supply is 93,750,341 coins. The official website for Grimcoin is reaper.rocks . Grimcoin’s official Twitter account is @grimcoin

Buying and Selling Grimcoin

Grimcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grimcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

