GreenMed (GRMD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One GreenMed token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. GreenMed has a total market cap of $17,902.00 and $0.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 63.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GreenMed

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

