Green River Gold Corp (CNSX:CCR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 242000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Green River Gold (CCR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/green-river-gold-ccr-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-04.html.

Green River Gold Company Profile (CNSX:CCR)

Green River Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for alluvial gold properties. The company was formerly known as Greywacke Exploration Limited and changed its name to Green River Gold Corp. in August 2017. Green River Gold Corp.

