Green Dot (GDOT) & Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) Financial Comparison

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) and Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Green Dot alerts:

88.7% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Green Dot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Green Dot and Mogo Finance Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.04 billion 3.16 $118.70 million $2.53 24.55 Mogo Finance Technology $47.28 million 1.33 -$16.99 million ($0.69) -3.94

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo Finance Technology. Mogo Finance Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Dot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Green Dot and Mogo Finance Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 1 10 0 2.91 Mogo Finance Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Green Dot presently has a consensus price target of $91.83, indicating a potential upside of 47.83%. Mogo Finance Technology has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.35%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than Green Dot.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and Mogo Finance Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 11.39% 15.88% 5.92% Mogo Finance Technology -35.90% -1,609.72% -15.52%

Summary

Green Dot beats Mogo Finance Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services. It also provides swipe reload system for crediting cash onto an enabled payment card by swiping the payment card at the point-of-sale through Green Dot Network participating retailer; MoneyPak, a product that allows a consumer to add funds to accounts; and e-cash remittance, a service that allows a consumer to transfer funds to a smartphone, as well as offers disbursement services through Simply Paid platform. In addition, the company offers prepaid cards, debit cards, payroll debit cards, consumer cash processing services, wage disbursements, and tax refund processing services, as well as issuing, settlement, and capital management services. Further, it provides mobile banking, loan disbursement accounts, mobile P2P, money transfer, instant payment, and processing and settlement services. The company markets its products under the brand names of Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, AccountNow, RushCard, and RapidPay. Green Dot Corporation markets and sells its products and services through retail stores, various direct-to-consumer Websites, corporate distribution partnerships, tax preparation companies and individual tax preparers, and apps, as well as distributes through Banking as a Service' platform. The company was formerly known as Next Estate Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Green Dot Corporation in October 2005. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.