GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of GrafTech International worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 42.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,442,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 38.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,789,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 38.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,789,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,892 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,113,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,618,000 after acquiring an additional 616,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.80.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.67 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 45.06% and a negative return on equity of 100.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 176.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

