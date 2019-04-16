Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,416. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $51.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

