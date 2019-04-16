Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,438 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 278,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 43,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,349,798 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

