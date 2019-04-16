Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.51. Goodrich Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 170.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Goodrich Petroleum.

Separately, Capital One Financial cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

GDP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.90. 1,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,208. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

