Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Given Hold Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their hold rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $212.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $247.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.23.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $199.91 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $262.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.82. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 17,481.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,641,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 16,546,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,398,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,480,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,710,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,929,000 after buying an additional 710,479 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,573,000 after buying an additional 411,700 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

