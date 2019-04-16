Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Novartis (NOVN) a CHF 98 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 98 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 80 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 85 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 84 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 86 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 90.33.

Novartis has a 12-month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12-month high of CHF 88.30.

