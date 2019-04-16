Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) Position Cut by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.72. 296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,168. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1189 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

