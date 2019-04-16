Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GMLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Golar LNG Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Golar LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 31.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

