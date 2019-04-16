Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOL Linhas has been benefiting from strong demand for air travel. Owing to this tailwind, passenger revenues increased 11.2% in 2018. Additionally, increase in average fares should boost the company's top line in the first quarter of 2019. The company's focus on capacity discipline and improving yields as well as its efforts to control costs are encouraging. Backed by this upside, Gol Linhas raised its operating margin forecast for 2019 and 2020. The company's measures to control debt are also impressive. Efforts to modernize its fleet also raise optimism on the stock. However, as the carrier has international exposure, depreciation of Brazilian Real against the US dollar poses a challenge to the company. Moreover, the company has an unimpressive earnings history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate just once in the last four quarters. In fact, shares of the company have underperformed its industry so far this year.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.01.

Shares of NYSE GOL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 557,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,695. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -82.96 and a beta of -0.16.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $840.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 495,354.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 54,489 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at about $893,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 205.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

