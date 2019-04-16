Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $247,767.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Rfinex, OKEx and Indodax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,103,863 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, Indodax and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

