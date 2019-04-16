Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.51.

Several brokerages have commented on GMRE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.03 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

In other Global Medical REIT news, Director Roscoe M. Moore, Jr. sold 5,945 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $57,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

