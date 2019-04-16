GLI Finance (GLIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.50

Shares of GLI Finance Ltd (LON:GLIF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.99 ($0.07), with a volume of 345816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).
Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GLI Finance from GBX 17.20 ($0.22) to GBX 14 ($0.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66.
GLI Finance Company Profile (LON:GLIF)
GLI Finance Limited provides finance to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The Company’s objective is to produce a stable and predictable dividend yield, with long-term preservation of net asset value, and its investment policy is to invest primarily in senior secured loans. The Company provides loans to SMEs through various finance platforms.
Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for GLI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLI Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.