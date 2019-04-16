Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.02 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 30.94%. On average, analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

