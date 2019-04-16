Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Bought by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 554,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after acquiring an additional 271,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 424,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 158,750 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 506,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $624,286.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,126.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,402 shares of company stock worth $2,613,954 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

