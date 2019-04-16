Shares of Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.01 ($0.04), with a volume of 1205727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.07 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of $3.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.

Get Georgian Mining alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Georgian Mining (GEO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.00” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/georgian-mining-geo-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-3-00.html.

Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Georgian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.