Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908,626 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,229,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Cowen downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

In other news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

