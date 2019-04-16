Genesis Asset Managers LLP Reduces Position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX)

Genesis Asset Managers LLP lessened its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,658,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 194,165 shares during the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L makes up approximately 2.3% of Genesis Asset Managers LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Genesis Asset Managers LLP’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $80,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 77,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,191,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after buying an additional 1,543,811 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after buying an additional 386,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Monday, December 31st. HSBC raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:AMX traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. 53,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,930. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Research analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

