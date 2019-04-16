General Motors (GM) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 173.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,694 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $1,299,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,713.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $339,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. General Motors had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Buckingham Research set a $34.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

