General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by Weatherstone Capital Management

Weatherstone Capital Management lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in General Dynamics by 14,601.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,581,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,460 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18,540.8% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,959,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,905,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,279,866,000 after purchasing an additional 357,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,172,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,331,000 after purchasing an additional 304,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,069,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $789,683.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total transaction of $2,421,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,547 shares of company stock worth $3,609,299 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.17. 12,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,449. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $229.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.43.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

