Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 210 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,233,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,104,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,233,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,402,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $551,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 2,874 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.90, for a total transaction of $1,247,028.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,344 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.24, for a total transaction of $593,026.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,376.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,839 shares of company stock worth $5,186,817. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.43.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $443.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $479.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

