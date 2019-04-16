Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in SLM Corp (SLM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,757 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,405,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,475,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,058,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,240,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SLM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. SLM Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.40 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $761,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,679 shares in the company, valued at $758,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,625. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in SLM Corp (SLM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/gateway-investment-advisers-llc-has-1-28-million-position-in-slm-corp-slm.html.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.