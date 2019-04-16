Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $190.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.37 and a fifty-two week high of $236.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Constellation Brands to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Constellation Brands to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $246.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.42.

In other news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $140,170.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $262,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,381 shares of company stock worth $985,986. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

