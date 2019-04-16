Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $375.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $281.89 and a 12 month high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $466.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.76.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total value of $54,041,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

