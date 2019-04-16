GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Receives $27.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.02. 6,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,604. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $918.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.16). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $86.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.