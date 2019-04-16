FY2020 EPS Estimates for Smith & Nephew plc Decreased by Analyst (SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Smith & Nephew in a report issued on Friday, April 12th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.18. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Smith & Nephew’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Smith & Nephew from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE:SNN opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,083,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth approximately $708,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 211.5% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 267,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 181,851 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.25. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

