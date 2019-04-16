FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Lifted by Gabelli

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) – Research analysts at Gabelli upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report issued on Thursday, April 11th. Gabelli analyst M. Sykes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Gabelli also issued estimates for Cohen & Steers’ FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 29.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.