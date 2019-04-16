Fruth Investment Management Trims Position in Olin Co. (OLN)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Olin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Olin by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Olin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Olin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $331,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Nomura lowered shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

NYSE:OLN traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. 1,694,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.59. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

